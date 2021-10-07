Ray J Files To Divorce Princess Love For Third Time While Hospitalized With Pneumonia

Ray J is filing divorce papers once again.

The 40-year-old musician has filed to divorce Princess Love for the third time on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to multiple published reports.

The couple, who got married in 2016 have two children together, 1-year-old son Epik Ray and a 3-year-old daughter, Melody Love.

TMZ first reported that Ray J is currently battling pneumonia in the hospital. His manager, David Weintraub told People, “[The doctors] wanted to keep him there a couple extra days to watch him.” Adding that he has underwent “multiple COVID tests, and he tested negative for all of them.”

There have been many ups and downs in their relationship. In May 2020, the model filed to divorce Ray J, just four months after their son was born. But two months later requested her filing to be dismissed.

Later that year in September, Ray J filed for divorce and requested for joint custody of their two children. Before calling off the divorce 6 months later, Access Hollywood spoke to Ray J shortly after his divorce filing.

“When you love somebody, it’s never going to leave,” he said. “It’s just about doing the right thing to make sure she’s happy, to make sure our kids are in a good, positive space and the energy around them is really, really good and positive and clean.”



