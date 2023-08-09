‘Real Housewives’ Alum Diana Jenkins Gives Birth To Rainbow Baby At 49: ‘Our Sweet Little Girl’

Congrats are in order for Diana Jenkins! The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum has given birth to her fourth child, a baby girl.

Diana, 49, announced the happy news on Wednesday in a series of Instagram photos from the hospital, showing the newborn resting on her chest.

The reality star revealed her daughter’s name and birth date alongside a simple but sweet caption.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little girl,” she wrote alongside a pink heart emoji. “Meet Elodie Mae Book 😊 Born on 8.8.23 ⭐️.”

Elodie is Diana’s second bundle of joy with fiancé Asher Monroe. The pair are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Eliyanah, and Diana shares two older kids, daughter Eneya and son Innis, with ex-husband Roger Jenkins.

She and Asher confirmed they were expecting late last year, after sadly experiencing a pregnancy loss which Diana had shared about on season 12 of “RHOBH.” In January, the Neuro Drinks founder announced her decision to exit the show to focus on her health.

“As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest. To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you.”

All The Celebrity Babies Born In 2023 View Gallery

Diana’s Bravo castmates congratulated her on Elodie’s arrival, flocking to the comment section of her post with well wishes.

“Welcome to the world Beautiful Elodie Mae!!!! Can’t wait to meet you sweet Angel!!! 🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷” Lisa Rinna wrote, while Kyle Richards added that she is “so happy” for Diana and her family.

“So happy for all of you!!! Welcome to the world beautiful Elodie! Can’t wait to meet you! Sending lots of love to everyone!” Dorit Kemsley chimed in.