‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Alum Peter Thomas Blames Fans For COVID-19

Peter Thomas is battling the coronavirus.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum took to Instagram to reveal his positive COVID-19 diagnosis and urged his fans to take the virus seriously.

“I’m in bed, of course. I’m in bed now for the last eight days,” Peter, who was previously married to “RHOA” star Cynthia Bailey from 2010 to 2017, told fans in a clip on Instagram.

The reality star noted that he took the coronavirus test five times and got negative results, but on the “sixth time I was positive.”

“I’m going to tell you something, wear your mask, wear gloves and practice social distancing,” the 58-year-old continued in the clip, noting that he believes Bravo fans gave him COVID-19.

“People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time and they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me and they say they like me,” Peter said. “I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures, I’m praying to God that I don’t get this thing, but it caught up to me.”

Peter also detailed the “excruciating pain” he’s been going through while fighting the novel virus.

“It’s the most excruciating pain I could think of. My stomach [has been] a complete wreck for the last 8 days, pain [and] constant cramping. The pain is crazy. Chills all day and all night.”

Adding, “I gotta be in bed for another seven days before they come and take the test again. I have to be negative twice before I can even think about outside. I guess I should be celebrating because here in Miami there’s 260 people dying every day for the last 7 days. I am celebrating because I’m still alive.”