‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Teddi Mellencamp Admits Third Pregnancy Was A ‘Complete Surprise’

The cat is out of the bag! Bravo star Teddi Mellencamp just announced she is pregnant with her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave.

Just weeks into filming the show’s 10th season, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told US Weekly, “I’m in my second trimester, 14 weeks.”

Teddi has done a good job keeping the pregnancy a secret, but now there’s just too much evidence! “Everything’s good and I’m in the clear, so I’m just starting to get to that point where I’m sharing with everybody. Plus now I have a bump, so there’s not much more hiding I’ll be able to do!,” she gushed.

The couple, who married in 2011, have children Slate, 6, and Cruz, 5, together as well as Isabella, 10, from Edwin’s previous relationship.

The parents aren’t the only ones thrilled about expanding the family. “They are so excited,” Teddi shared of her little ones. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited.”

Teddi adding, “They’re already calling it ‘their baby,’ and they have names picked for if it’s a boy or a girl — they’re ready!”

The gang is eager to meet the baby, however the pregnancy came unexpectedly for the couple. Teddi underwent IVF treatment to conceive her first two children. “My husband said, ‘I don’t want to see you going through IVF again — that was brutal.’ It was so many rounds, but this time we really weren’t doing anything! I was on vacation! Just having fun with my family! It was a complete surprise,” Teddi revealed.

With that being said, it’s a full house and some changes will need to happen before the baby’s arrival. The pregnant star revealing, “I said to my husband, ‘We don’t even fit in our cars anymore! Think about it, there’s six of us! I’m like… ‘We’re going to start having to look at minivans! What’s happening!?’”

“We have to really figure it out. We’re like, ‘Do we convert the playroom? What do we do?,’” she continued. “We haven’t even made those decisions yet, but we have to.”

— by Marielle Williams