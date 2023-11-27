Kathy Hilton Says Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Separation ‘Just Broke’ Her Heart

Kathy Hilton is weighing in on Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum was on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” on Monday alongside her daughter, Paris Hilton, and she revealed what went through her mind when she learned of the pair’s separation back in July.

“When I first saw it, it just broke my heart,” she said. “Kyle, believe it or not, she’s the youngest, but she’s the strongest, she’s bossiest.”

The 64-year-old added she just wants her sister “to be happy” and revealed if she thinks Kyle and Mauricio would ever reconcile.

Kathy Hilton and @ParisHilton talk with Hoda and Jenna about meeting Paris’ son Phoenix for the first time, their relationships, what it’s been like to watch Kyle Richards deal with her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky and more. pic.twitter.com/2rxfvKBIwG — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 27, 2023

“Honestly, you’re asking me. There’s no way that Kyle would have gone this far unless she really thought about it,” she said.

But despite everything that is happening, Paris thinks Kyle looks amazing.

“She’s looking hotter than ever though,” Paris chimed in.

Kathy’s comment comes days after Kyle and Mauricio celebrated Thanksgiving together despite their split. The two each took to Instagram to share photos of their holiday alongside their daughters and “15 or 16” other people, as Mauricio estimated on his post.

News broke that Kyle and Mauricio were separating after 27 years in July, though they later clarified in a joint statement that “any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

“We have had a rough year,” they wrote in part. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Earlier this month, Mauricio stopped by Access Daily and gave an update on where he stands with Kyle.

“We’re separated right now. We’re trying to work through it,” he told Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover. “It’s been a rough year and you know the truth is you don’t just throw in the towel that quickly you know. But it’s been a very successful marriage. She is my best friend. She will always be the love of my life. We’re going through a patch where we’ve decided to take a momentary lapse and separation and see what happens. Soon as we know we’ll let everyone know we promise you, we’re not hiding anything.”