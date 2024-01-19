Alec Baldwin Indicted On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge For ‘Rust’ Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin was charged on Friday with one count of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She was killed when the actor’s pop gun fired a live round of ammunition on the “Rust” film set in October 2021.

The actor will be heading to trial and could face up to 18 months in prison, if convicted.

It was announced on Friday that the 65-year-old would be indicted after a New Mexico grand jury heard evidence presented by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis.

Baldwin’s attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement, “We look forward to our day in court.”

In April, criminal charges against Alec Baldwin were dropped after he had been charged with felony involuntary manslaughter.

Attorneys for the actor reacted to the development in a statement to NBC News that read, “We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” the statement read.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Baldwin’s legal team for comment. Per NBC News, the district attorney leading the case against Baldwin could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hutchins died after the gun Baldwin was handling during a scene rehearsal allegedly went off and shot the 42-year-old mother by accident. Director Joel Souza was also wounded in the incident.

Baldwin has insisted that he was not aware the gun contained a live round.

In February 2023, the actor pleaded not guilty to felony involuntary manslaughter charges and waived his first formal court appearance.

