‘Real Housewives’ Star Danielle Staub ‘Temporarily’ Postpones Whirlwind Wedding (Source)

Not so fast! Danielle Staub won’t be heading down the aisle just yet.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star has “temporarily postponed” her nuptials with fiancé Oliver Maier, a source close to the situation tells Access.

Danielle was set to say “I do” with the French duke on Monday, March 4, just days after announcing their engagement. The couple’s new decision to put the brakes on their wedding comes on the heels of family surprise over the whirlwind romance, Access has learned.

WATCH: Surprise! Danielle Staub Just Got Engaged For The 21st Time

“Danielle is spending time with her daughters who were caught off-guard,” the source said, referring to 20-year-old Jillian and 25-year-old Christine, whom Danielle shares with second husband Thomas Staub.

Despite the slowdown, marriage plans for the Bravo alum and her royal beau are still moving forward.

“[They] will likely get married at some point in the next couple of weeks,” the source said.

Danielle and Oliver met less than six months ago, Access confirms. Once they become Mr. and Mrs., Danielle will earn the title of Duchess due to Oliver’s status as the Duke of Provence.

WATCH: Rebecca Romijn & Jerry O’Connell Dish The ‘Real Housewives’ Star Who Shunned Them, & She Responded!

The bride-to-be showed off her 5-carat ruby sparkler in a photo for People over the weekend. She and her royal beau picked out the ring together at famed luxury jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels, according to the mag. The unique gem choice has special meaning for Danielle – ruby is her birthstone.

This is Danielle’s 21st engagement and will be her fourth trip to the altar. She finalized her divorce from third husband Marty Caffrey a week before sharing her and Oliver’s engagement news. A rep for the 56-year-old had no comment on the wedding delay when contacted by Access.

— Erin Biglow