Andy Cohen got the baby shower of a lifetime on Saturday with a stunning fete attended by all of his celebrity pals, including a slew of the “Real Housewives,” John Mayer, Jerry O’Connell, Denise Richards and more.

Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Nene Leakes, Denise Richards, Erika Jayne, Vicky Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, the crew from “The Real Housewives of the Potomac,” the “RHOA” gals and more of the reality crew gathered at The Palm to celebrate Andy as he gears up to become a first-time dad. John Mayer, Jerry O’Connell and more big names were also spotted partying with Andy at the fete.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host captured all the action on his Instagram Story and it looks like the whole crew had a blast, mostly Andy! He was seen walking from group to group and commentating about how all the “Real Housewives” were getting along!

Kyle Richards also captured the entire event on her IG story and noted that the “Beverly Hills” crew was clearly having a blast. “Is drunk Rinna in the house?” Kyle shouted as she pointed a video camera at Lisa Rinna who held up her cocktail and nodded.

Things got wild from there! Kyle, Lisa and more of the “Housewives” ended up dancing on the tables and John Mayer lamented that one thing he learned from the women is when it’s “time to turn up, you have to turn up.”

The entire event was shrouded in white balloons, blue and purple flowers, and tons of fun “baby boy” favors.

Basically, it was the “Super Bowl” of housewives events and the best baby shower we’ve seen in awhile!

Andy announced late last year on his show that he was expecting his first child via surrogate and was thrilled to become a dad.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time I am going to become a father,” Cohen revealed as he seemed to hold back tears. “Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it’s taken most me longer than most to get there, I can’t wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

It looks like all the ladies (and gents) in his life were happy to usher him into this special time.