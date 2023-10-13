Reba McEntire Jokes She’s ‘So Mad’ At Taylor Swift For Dating Her ‘Crush’ Travis Kelce

Reba McEntire is playfully calling out a fellow music icon!

The singer had fun reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding romance in a recent interview with “Today,” joking that she’s upset with Taylor for appearing to take the NFL star off the market.

“Oh my gosh, I am so mad at her because I had a crush on him,” Reba teased. “Now I can’t have a crush anymore because he’s dating her.”

“The Voice” coach went on to jest that she was “devastated” when the Taylor and Travis mania began, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as a “boyfriend who cheated.”

Reba’s affection for Travis has apparently been no secret in her household. In fact, she revealed that even longtime boyfriend Rex Linn enjoys poking fun at her fondness for the athlete.

“When he and Taylor started dating, Rex said, ‘Your boyfriend’s got another girlfriend.’ I said, ‘Rub it in,'” she told the outlet.

Reba may now have to choose a new favorite athlete, but her real-life love connection couldn’t seem stronger.

She and Rex confirmed their relationship back in 2020 and have only appeared to fall more head over heels ever since, with the country icon telling People recently that she’s completely smitten.

“He’s a very supportive man, I love him with all my heart,” she raved.