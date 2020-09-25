Rebel Wilson and Boyfriend Jacob Busch Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Rebel Wilson and new boyfriend Jacob Busch have made their red carpet debut as a couple.

The couple attended the Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health in Monaco on Thursday. Rebel wore a metallic off-the-shoulder gown by the Rene Ruiz Collection by Luis Escudero with her blonde hair curled to one side. Her beau whose family founded the Anheuser-Busch brewing company, wore a sharp black tuxedo and bow tie.

The ‘Bridesmaids’ star stylist Elizabeth Stewart posted a photo of Rebel posing on a balcony captioned with, “@rebelwilson tonight, on her way to Prince Albert II of Monaco’s Gala for Planetary Health. This Gala raises money for Environmental initiatives and includes an emergency fund to support recent global catastrophes. Rebel is in @reneruizcollection.”

Other celebrities who attended the event included Sienna Miller, Kate Beckinsale and Johnny Depp. The gala was held to raised funds to environmental protection and sustainable development.

The actress made her relationship official on Instagram earlier in the day by sharing a photo of the two in a group on their way to Monaco in a helicopter. Helen Mirren and her husband, director Taylor Hackford also joined them for the ride.

The couple were reportedly introduced by a friend last year, according to People.