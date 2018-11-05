Rebel Wilson 'Deeply Sorry' After Claiming To Be The First Plus-Sized Rom-Com Lead Draws Backlash

Rebel had appeared on the Halloween episode of "Ellen" to promote her upcoming movie "Isn't It Romantic," and shared how "proud" she is to have top billing because it marks a trailblazing moment for fuller-figured actresses.

However, Twitter users quickly pointed out that others have already achieved that milestone, with one now-viral tweet referencing Queen Latifah in "Last Holiday" and "Just Wright" and Mo'Nique in "Phat Girlz."

At the time, Rebel doubled down and replied that there is a "slight grey area" in the debate, causing more friction with the online community and a reaction from Mo'Nique herself.

"Let's please not allow this business to erase our talent with giving grey areas and technicalities," the Oscar winner wrote, urging Rebel to "take a moment and know the history" and avoid being "a part of erasing it."

It seems Rebel took that advice to heart.

In her new tweets, the "Pitch Perfect" star explained that her remarks on "Ellen" were "well-intentioned" but ultimately "neglected to show the proper respect" to her predecessors, including Queen Latifah, Mo'Nique, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake "and likely many others."