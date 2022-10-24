King Charles’ Wax Figure In London Gets Smashed With Cake By Environmental Protestors

King Charles’ wax figure was defaced amid a protest.

At least two people affiliated with the U.K. environmental coalition Just Stop Oil smashed a cake on the monarch’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds London on Monday.

In a video posted to TalkTV’s Twitter account, a man and a woman wearing “Just Stop Oil” t-shirts look over at the royal’s wax figure before each smashing a cake into his face. The monarch’s figure was next to Queen Camilla’s wax figure and near Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wax figures. Their figures appear to be unharmed.

BREAKING: Just Stop Oil activists have thrown custard pies into the face of King Charles’s waxwork at London’s Madame Tussauds. More follows… pic.twitter.com/xqE7NkZhH6 — TalkTV (@TalkTV) October 24, 2022

“The science is clear. The demand is simple: Just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake,” one activist said according to BBC.

Per the outlet, the protestors staged a demonstration to call for the end of new oil and gas agreements.

Madame Tussauds addressed the incident on social media, explaining that the exhibit is now temporarily closed.

“At approximately 10.50am today (Oct 24) protestors entered the ‘World Stage’ Zone at Madame Tussauds London and appeared to throw what is believed to be cake at our figures of The Royal Family,” the first tweet read.

“Our security team dealt with the incident quickly and we are working closely with the Metropolitan Police on this matter. The attraction remains open, with our Royal Family set closed temporarily,” the statement concluded.