Rebel Wilson Is Living Her Best Life On Vacation & Hilariously Creates Her Own Celine Dion Music Video

"Okay so I had to make this funny video because OMG this hotel that I'm staying in in Iceland is THE BEST! This is not an ad, this is just literally I had the most relaxing time here and wanted to share," she wrote. "The lagoon is heated by geothermal steam and is this gorgeous blue color because of the algae and silica in it. It's really therapeutic for you and your skin."

In the video, Rebel serves some serious "The Little Mermaid" vibes as she twirls in the water and flips her blond hair. She's also seen floating in the water, relaxing with an in-water massage.

"The hotel does these 'in water massages' which are to die for!! That's where you lie under a blanket and float whilst getting massaged. Once in a lifetime opportunity," she added.

Rebel's vacation sounds aca-awesome.