Rebel Wilson Is Living Her Best Life On Vacation & Hilariously Creates Her Own Celine Dion Music Video

Looks like Rebel Wilson still has her "Pitch Perfect" mermaid dancing skills.

The Australian actress has been escaping the summer heat while vacationing in Iceland, where she's truly living her best life. Rebel has shared picture-perfect Instagram snaps from her crazy adventures – like snowmobiling, riding in a helicopter and chasing waterfalls.

Quick! Get to the chopper! ????????

Nothing sums up her Icelandic getaway better than this hilarious music video she made to Celine Dion's iconic hit, "My Heart Will Go On." Rebel shared the video to her Instagram on Wednesday, showing off her incredible hotel.

Okay so I had to make this funny video because OMG this hotel that I’m staying in in Iceland is THE BEST! This is not an ad, this is just literally I had the most relaxing time here and wanted to share. The hotel is called The Retreat Hotel at the Blue Lagoon in Iceland. The lagoon is heated by geothermal steam and is this gorgeous blue color because of the algae and silica in it. It’s really therapeutic for you and your skin. The hotel does these “in water massages” which are to die for!! That’s where you lie under a blanket and float whilst getting massaged. Once in a lifetime opportunity. Plus the food at the hotel is superb and the staff was so helpful in organizing all the fun activities we did like helicoptering to a glacier and waterfalls (thanks Jean Marie for keeping us safe), snowmobiling (thanks Aaron at Mountaineers of Iceland) and ATV’ing (thanks Ruben from 4x4). So thank you Herman, Linda, Kristen and everyone at The Retreat Hotel for being so lovely and hospitable x this is the most epic holiday!!

In the video, Rebel serves some serious "The Little Mermaid" vibes as she twirls in the water and flips her blond hair. She's also seen floating in the water, relaxing with an in-water massage.

Rebel's vacation sounds aca-awesome. 

