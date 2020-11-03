Rebel Wilson Shows Off Sleek Physique In Plunging Swimsuit On The Beach With Her Sister

Rebel Wilson is all about a beach vibe!

The “Pitch Perfect” star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a snap with her sister Annachi Wilson on the beach during their vacation to Mexico.

In the snap, the siblings are rocking matching green swimsuits, which feature plunging necklines and they both accessorize with fun sunglasses.

“Hola Mexico with @annachi.wilson,” Rebel captioned the snap.

While she’s in Mexico, the “Bridesmaids” star also got her adrenaline on, posing atop an all terrain vehicle in some sleek shiny black pants.

“Let’s do it,” the caption reads.

The 40-year-old actress has appears to be living her best life, enjoying multiple global getaways amid the pandemic, popping up in Mexico for fun and sun with her sister this month and previously heading to Mexico and Monaco with her boyfriend, Jacob Busch. And Rebel has also gotten candid recently about the past year, revealing that she’s really focused on creating a healthier lifestyle.

Earlier in the year, during May, in a now-deleted Instagram post, she wrote about her goals.

“Even if you have to crawl towards your goals, keep going x it will be worth it. Try and give a little bit of effort each day…I know some days are frustrating as hell, you feel like giving up, you get annoyed at the lack of progress…but good things are coming your way. What are your goals this year?,” she said according to People. “I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard x.”

On top of her health, Rebel has even more to celebrate – her love with Jacob.

The two recently spent Halloween together, with the actress sharing snaps where they rock spooky skeleton face paint.

“Thanks @michael @margotrobbie for a frightastic Halloween bashx,” she wrote.

‘Pitch Perfect 2’ Berlin Premiere View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim