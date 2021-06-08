Ree Drummond’s Nephew Caleb Arrested for DUI

“Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s nephew Caleb is in some hot water.

The 21-year-old has been arrested for DUI, according to the Osage County Jail. He faces charges of driving under the influence, transporting an open container of beer and carrying a firearms while under the influence.

He was arrested early on Saturday, April 17, according to the online inmate booking records but the charges are still pending as the investigation continues. It’s unclear if he’s still in custody.

The accident happened a month after Caleb was hospitalized following a collision with Ree’s husband Ladd on the family’s ranch.

Ladd and Caleb were each driving a Himmat Fire Truck when the vehicles collided “head-on” due to “high winds on a gravel road” due to decreased visibility, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Caleb was ejected about 70-feet from the truck and neither Ladd or Caleb were wearing seatbelts, the report said.

Ladd refused treatment at the scene while Caleb was brought to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa in critical condition and is being treated for head, arm, leg and internal injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Ladd broke his neck in two places but the two have been recovering. Ree thanked fans for their well wishes in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Life is fragile. It’s also unpredictable. Also, I’m never answering the phone again. But seriously…I’m so darn grateful both guys are back home recovering, as I see so clearly how much worse things could have been,” she wrote. “I love you all! Sorry, I’m totally in “I love you, man!!!” mode, and it’s Lent so I’m not even drinking! Just high on life and thankfulness.”

The “Pioneer Woman” gave a hopeful update on how her longtime love, Ladd, is doing in May. He’s been wearing a brace ever since the injury, and Ree shared in a new blog post that he was able to take the brace off when walking their daughter, Alex, down the aisle at her May 1 wedding.



