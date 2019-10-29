Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pratt, John Cena And More Send Love And Donations To California First Responders

John Cena may play a smokejumper in his new movie “Playing With Fire,” but on National First Responders Day the actor decided to donate his money to some real-life heroes.

The 42-year-old posted a heartfelt video to his Twitter on Monday, asking Paramount—the studio behind his new movie—to help him pick a charity battling the raging wildfires in California.

I’m asking that today on #FirstRespondersDay we do everything we can to help those who risk their lives to protect us all. pic.twitter.com/aJOmO4hkCw — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 28, 2019

“I want them (Paramount) to pick a charity, pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible,” John said in the video. “And on behalf of ‘Playing With Fire,’ and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause.”

He didn’t have to wait long! Paramount responded on Twitter with not one, but two charities to split John’s generous donation: The California Fire Foundation and The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation. John was more than satisfied with the choices!

“Two incredible choices,” he responded to Paramount’s tweet. He then addressed the recipients of his gift. “Thank you for what you do. Help is on the way!”

The two organizations are part of a massive effort battling multiple fires across California. The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday that there are at least 12 active fires burning across the state, with the Getty Fire igniting near Los Angeles as recently as Monday morning.

John wasn’t the only big name to offer monetary support for the first responders. Fellow actor Chris Pratt took to Instagram on Monday saying he plans to donate to the Los Angeles Fire Department and urged others to do so as well.

“I personally will be going to supportlafd.org to make a donation. I urge you to do the same if you please,” the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star wrote. “So thankful to the men and women in uniform who risk it all, working around the clock to save our lives, homes and city.”

It seems Chris’ post inspired at least one other person to donate, as famous director and musician James Gunn commented, “Done.”

Support and well-wishes from other A-list celebrities also poured in. Reese Witherspoon—who was in New York on Monday to promote her new show “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston—tweeted out her love and concern for those affected by the fires.

So worried about all these fires in CA. Thank you to all the incredible firemen and first responders for working so hard to keep families safe. Praying for these fires to die down. Stay safe everyone. https://t.co/bCriPYfxBN — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 28, 2019

“Thank you to all the incredible firemen and first responders for working so hard to keep families safe,” the actress tweeted alongside an NBC News explanation of the massive amounts of acres burned in each fire. “Praying for these fires to die down. Stay safe everyone.”

Several of the fires are near homes of high-profile celebrities, with NBA star LeBron James among those forced to evacuate.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

The NBA All-Star also tweeted his support for the first responders, saying they are “doing what they do best.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Ryan Phillippe responded to LeBron’s message that he wasn’t able to find a room to stay in with a simple, “Same.”

We hope everyone in California is staying safe!