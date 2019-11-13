Reese Witherspoon Dazzles In LBD In Surprise Appearance At The 2019 CMAs

Reese Witherspoon is rocking it at the 2019 CMA Awards!

The “Morning Show” star showed up at country’s biggest night – in a total surprise to fans – and fit right in with her sparkles and sequins. Reese rocked her fab physique in a sequined, one-shoulder LBD with a puff sleeve. The black dress showed off her super fit legs. She teamed the style by wearing her hair in curls and added a set of black pumps and some blingy earrings.

Reese dished about her appearance on Instagram, writing, “#CMA’s bound, y’all!! 💫 So excited to be a part of this magical night..”

Reese is no stranger to country music. She notably won an Oscar in 2006 for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in “Walk The Line.” And Reese loves her country music too – she passionately shared her thoughts on Twitter this April about the need for equal representation for women in country music.

“Let’s fix this y’all! Women are severely underrepresented on the country radio. Shout out to the @Inclusionists for tackling inequality in entertainment through research and projects.”

What will Reese chat about tonight!? We don’t know, but we’re sure glad to see one of our faves at the award show!

PHOTOS: See All The 2019 CMA Awards Red Carpet Arrivals