Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria & More Tidy Up In ‘Get Organized With The Home Edit’ Trailer

Who’s ready to tidy up? Master organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of the popular home organization company The Home Edit are bringing their best tips and tricks to Netflix!

In the trailer for Netflix’s latest show “Get Organized With The Home Edit,” Clea and Joanna make house-calls to celebrity homes, teaching them how to organize their spaces to the max.

“This is my dream, dream, dream project that you guys would come and help me organize,” Reese Witherspoon exclaims at the trailer’s start as the tidying duo arrives at her home.

Joanna explains what’s behind each organizing project she takes on, saying, “Our intention for everything that we do is to give people the tools to make a system smart, sustainable and beautiful. Form plus function.”

The feel-good trailer also features appearances from celebrity clients Eva Longoria, Retta, Rachel Zoe, Neil Patrick Harris and Khloe Kardashian. But stars aren’t the only ones getting some tidying tips from Clea and Joanna. The trailer also shows the duo helping everyday people, including an after-school enrichment program in need of some organization.

Netflix shared more details on the new show: “Over eight episodes, Shearer and Teplin conquer clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor, dramatically transforming the lives of their featured clients. From their home state of Tennessee, to New York and California, each episode dives into an organizational project for a celebrity and a civilian, while showcasing the influential duo’s unique form-meets-function approach providing inspiration to every aspirational organizer.”

Khloe Kardashian certainly seems to be pleased with her home edit, excitedly telling the camera, “I might mess a few things up, just to get them back. I should marry them! Like, what am I waiting on?”

“Get Organized With The Home Edit” premieres September 9 on Netflix.

— by Katcy Stephan