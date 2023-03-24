Reese Witherspoon & Husband Jim Toth Announce Divorce Days Before 12-Year Anniversary

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are ending their marriage.

The Oscar winner, 47, and the Hollywood talent agent, 52, announced plans to divorce on Friday, just days ahead of their 12-year wedding anniversary.

In a joint statement posted to Reese’s social media pages, the former couple reflected on their history together and how they remain committed to a positive co-parenting relationship for their blended family.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Adding, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Reese and Jim tied the knot in March 2011. They share son Tennessee, 10, and the actress and producer is also mom to daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Over the summer, Reese took to Instagram to wish Jim a happy birthday alongside a carousel of heartfelt photos.

“Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT! Don’t know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers …. oh and GOLF … basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!” she wrote in her caption at the time.

— Erin Biglow