Reese Witherspoon Mourns Death Of Dog Pepper: ‘I Am So Heart Broken’

A beloved member of Reese Witherspoon’s family has sadly passed away.

The actress and her daughter Ava shared on Instagram that their French Bulldog, Pepper, died after suffering from an aggressive cancer which she had been battling for months.

“Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday. My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family,” she wrote. “Now she’s in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That’s what I believe. We will always love you, Pepper.”

Ava shared some details into the pooch’s cause of death writing, “Today is a tough day. Our sweet girl, Pepper, passed away last night from an aggressive cancer, which she’d been battling for months now. Just when we thought she was getting better, things took a turn for the worst, and she passed peacefully, surrounded by those who love her.”

She also penned a heartfelt eulogy about her close relationship with Pepper and how much the dog helped her through some tough times.

“If you ever met Peps, you’d know she was such a special girl. She was smart, sassy, and loved cuddling. She enjoyed playing in the yard with our Labrador, Hank, and would make everyone laugh with her surprisingly speedy “zoomies” around the house,” she wrote.

“She also had a unique way of expressing herself with funny little noises that sounded like they were from some sort of pigeon. Pepper was simply the best, and I repeatedly told her how perfect I thought she was. This girl got me through so many tough times, including some of my teenage years, and I am forever grateful for our bond.” Adding, “I’ll always treasure the times when I’d come home from college and she would meet me at the door, jumping for joy, and I’d pick her up so she could lick my face. She really knew how to make me feel special!”

Pepper frequently made cute appearances on the “Big Little Lies” star’s Instagram:

R.I.P Pepper!