Reese Witherspoon Reacts To Daughter Ava’s Rare Photo with Boyfriend

Reese Witherspoon seems to approve of her daughter’s summer romance.

The actress and Ryan Philippe’s 21-year-old daughter Ava shared a photo on Monday of herself and boyfriend Owen Mahoney exploring Austin, Texas. The couple seemed to be looking for the bats who are known to fly out from under the city’s bridges.

She captioned the cute couple pic, writing, “The bats were feeling shy…so here’s a pic of us instead.”

The proud mama commented on the pic with a heart-eyes emoji and wrote, “these two.”

Ava wore a red and white polka dot outfit and her boyfriend who she’s been publicly dating since 2019 donned a denim button-down shirt. The couple both attended UC Berkeley together.

Besides looking like twins, Ava and her mom Reese seem to have a wonderful mother-daughter relationship. She paid tribute to the Oscar-award winning actress for Mother’s Day.

“To my best friend, role model, cheerleader, confidante, and so much more: Happy Mother’s Day!” she wrote alongside a photo of Reese holding a sign that she photoshopped to read, “Best Mom.”

“Aww!! I’m so lucky to have you in my life ! Favorite Daughter,” Reese commented on her daughter’s tribute along with a heart emoji.

