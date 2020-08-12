Reese Witherspoon Shares Sweet Throwback To Celebrate Kamala Harris

Reese Witherspoon is reflecting on Senator Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential nomination in a sweet way.

The “Big Little Lies” star shared a throwback photo of herself in third grade, rocking a white ruffled shirt and flashing a cheeky grin. Alongside the photo, she wrote a lengthy caption detailing the emotions she’s felt since she heard that Senator Harris will be joining the ticket alongside presidential hopeful, Joe Biden.

Reese began with an anecdote from her childhood, writing, “I woke up this morning thinking about a moment from my childhood. In the 3rd grade our teacher asked us what we wanted to be when we grew up, I raised my hand and said, ‘I want to be the first female President of the United States of America.’ Some of the kids laughed, but my teacher looked me in the eye and said, ‘I will be the first person to vote for you, Reese.’”

Reese continued by expressing her hopes that Harris’ nomination would inspire young women to believe in themselves. “My thoughts today are with woman (sic) in our country, especially the young Black and Brown girls of our nation Who have watched their mothers hold up their families, their communities, their cities, their states,” she wrote.

“Now you know that YOU too can work hard, dedicate your life to service and show up every day to help others, and YOU can RISE to become a Vice Presidential nominee in the United States of America,” she continued. “Today is a truly historic day!”

Reese is one of many celebs voicing their excitement over Harris’ historic nomination. John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg and more have showed their support for the California senator on social media.

— by Katcy Stephan