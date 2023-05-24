Reese Witherspoon Shows Off New Fringe Bangs In Stunning Selfie

Reese Witherspoon is switching up her look ahead of summer!

The Oscar winner recently debuted fresh bangs on her Instagram, proving she is ready for the hot days ahead!

On May 23, the 47-year-old shared an Instagram selfie in which she poses next to a magnolia flower, writing in her caption, “I love the South.”

In the pic, Reese rocks a black spaghetti strap shirt as she gives a smirk to the camera while showing off her tousled bangs.

The “Morning Show” star first debuted her new haircut earlier this month, sharing a photo of her alongside her 10-year-old son Tennessee James Toth at brunch.

The hairdo changeup comes two months after she announced she was divorcing Jim Toth, after 11 years of marriage.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” their joint Instagram statement read on March 24, “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

This isn’t the first time Reese has given bangs a try! She actually debuted a similar haircut at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards. The event marked her first red carpet following her split from first husband Ryan Philippe.

-Emely Navarro