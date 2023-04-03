Reese Witherspoon Officially Files For Divorce From Jim Toth After Announcing Split

It’s officially over for Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth.

The Oscar winner filed for divorce from her husband of 12 years over the weekend, one week after they announced in a joint Instagram statement their decision to part ways.

According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Monday, Reese filed in Davidson County, Tenn., and listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for her and Jim’s split. A pre-nuptial agreement was in place, per the papers.

The pair share 10-year-old son Tennessee and Reese requested joint custody.

In a message posted to Reese’s social media pages on March 24, the former couple reflected on their history together and how they remain committed to a positive co-parenting relationship for their blended family.

“We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Adding, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Reese and Jim tied the knot on March 26, 2011. In addition to Tennessee, the actress and producer is also mom to daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

She and Jim reportedly met at a mutual friend’s house when the now-former talent agent approached her “out of the blue” to smooth things over when “a really drunk guy was hitting on” her at the get-together, she told Elle in 2012.

“Jim came over and said, ‘Please excuse my friend. He’s just broken up with someone.’ Jim was a really good friend, pulling him out of that situation. That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person,” Reese said at the time.

Over the summer, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to wish Jim a happy birthday alongside a carousel of heartfelt photos.

“Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT! Don’t know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers …. oh and GOLF … basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!” she wrote in her caption.

