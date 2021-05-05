Reese Witherspoon’s Black Lab Puppy Destroys Her Couch: ‘Good Thing He Is Cute’

Reese Witherspoon’s pup is wreaking some havoc around her house!

The 45-year-old “Big Little Lies” star took to Instagram Stories to reveal that her black Labrador puppy, Major, ate a chunk of her couch!

Reese shared a photo of her ripped-up gray couch, writing, “Wait! What is this?” She then shared a photo of a guilty-looking Major at the scene of the crime, polling her followers with the question, “Does this guy look like the culprit?”

Looks like Reese isn’t too mad at Major, though, as she added a sweet photo of him smiling, labeling him a “Couch Eater” before adding, “Good thing he is cute.”

Major joined Reese’s family back in January—she introduced him to the world with an adorable snap, writing in the caption, “Welcome to our family, Major! #lovemylab.”

Major’s addition came just two months after Reese welcomed a Frenchie puppy named Minnie Pearl. “Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

