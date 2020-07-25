Regis Philbin, TV Icon, Dies At 88 Of Natural Causes (Report)

The TV world is mourning the loss of an icon. Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88, his family confirmed to People on Saturday.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the statement read in part.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss,” his loved ones concluded.

Philbin was best known for his two-decade daytime co-hosting stint on “Live!” alongside Kathie Lee Gifford and then Kelly Ripa, in addition to the smash game show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” from 1999 to 2002.

His career spanned 60 years beginning with morning show stints in Los Angeles and New York in the 1970s.

Philbin is survived by his daughters J.J. and Joanna from his 50-year marriage to wife Joy Philbin, and daughter Amy, whom she shared with first wife Catherine Faylen. Philbin and Faylen also had a son, Daniel, who passed away in 2014.

Story developing.