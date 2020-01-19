Renée Zellweger Honors Tom Cruise’s ‘Unconditional Kindness’ In Heartfelt SAG Award Speech

Renée Zellweger is feeling the love from her acting family!

The 50-year-old actress gushed about the support from her peers as she accepted the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy.” Renée beat out fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”), Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”), Lupita Nyong’o (“Us”) and Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”) in the category.

She also gave a special shoutout to the people who helped guide her illustrious career from the beginning, including Helen Cates, Vincent D’Onofrio and “Jerry Maguire” co-star Tom Cruise. Renée said, “Tom Cruise, [thank you] for your example of professionalism on set and striving for excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness.”

She continued, “This community, y’all have taught me so much along the way and I’m so grateful to you, especially to my sisters. Your example inspires me. I feel so lucky to be a member of this family of storytellers, who gets to do work that reflects the experience of being human and fosters understanding and empathy and unity and, with some luck, maybe pushes history a little bit closer to the light.” The star also dedicated her win to the late Judy Garland. “Judy Garland, 50 years later, your community is thinking of you tonight,” she said. “This is for you.”

Renée has already had a successful award season in 2020. In addition to her SAG honor, she took home a Golden Globe Award and a Critics’ Choice Award for her performance in “Judy.” She is also nominated for an Academy Award at this year’s Oscars.

— Gabi Duncan