‘RHOBH’ Star Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Ties The Knot Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Garcelle Beauvais’ family is in celebration mode!

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star announced that her oldest son Oliver Saunders tied the knot with his fiancée amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Congratulations Oliver and Sam welcome to the family @samoli_saunders #wedding #family,” the proud mom posted on Instagram.

The newlyweds apparently got married at a little white chapel with a drive-thru window, according to one photo Garcelle shared in her post.

The wedding news comes about three months after the reality star, 53, gushed over the birth of her grandson, Oliver Jr. She wrote at time, “Introducing my grandson #oliverjunior it’s Oliver’s birthday but I received an amazing gift #familytime #younggrandma @samoli_saunders so full of love what should my grandma name be???”

In 2012, Garcelle opened up about motherhood on PEOPLE magazine’s parenting blog about motherhood. “I had my first son, Oliver, when I was very young,” she wrote. “I was modeling in New York when I met his dad. We immediately fell in love and got married after only two months. Crazy, right?! Two years later, Oliver appeared on the scene. He was the best baby, so easy and happy.”

