‘RHOC’ Alums Gretchen Rossi & Slade Smiley Spill Wedding Details: ‘We Might Have A Ceremony Right Now’

Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley already know how to spoil their baby girl!

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alums gave Access the exclusive invite to their over-the-top baby bash on Sunday in Laguna Beach, California. From gourmet foods and signature drinks to a cigar lounge for the men, their baby shower was the definition of lavish.

While the couple was totally over the moon to celebrate their upcoming bundle of joy, the pair confessed to Access that it has been a long road to motherhood for the former Bravo personality.

“It’s been four years in the making with this, and every single picturesque thing that I imagined this to be … it’s just incredible, it’s beautiful, it’s such a celebration of little Skylar Gray,” Gretchen told Access.

The couple first decided to pursue in vitro fertilization (IVF) about four years ago. While chatting to Access about their journey of becoming first-time parents together, the soon-to-be dad of three adorably surprised his fiancée with the ultimate push present: a 10-carat diamond ring.

“I have to take this opportunity to say thank you to you, because you have gone through so much for us. This journey that we have been on with trying to get pregnant, and we just celebrated 10 years together, and you know half of that time was focused on trying to have a baby together,” he told Gretchen.

“And I know as you get closer and closer to the pregnancy coming to an end, and us meeting Skylar, there is something that the doctors are going to end up saying to you,” he added. “When you’re ready to give birth to our daughter… they’re going to say, ‘Gretchen, you got to push.'”

Slade then reached into his suit pocket and whipped out a massive diamond ring and flashed it for the cameras. Gretchen was totally shocked and surprised by the epic gift!

“What is this? What is this? Oh my God, what is this babe?!” Gretchen exclaimed after she saw the sparkler.

Slade responded adorably with, “it’s me telling you how much I love you.”

Now that Gretchen not only has one but two huge diamond rings on her hand, the pair confessed that it’s definitely time to get hitched!

“We might have a ceremony right now with the way this (baby shower) is going,” Gretchen joked to Access.

“I thought about it for one minute, I did, I thought about it for one minute to surprise everyone at the party and just do it, but then … you know me I like to do things big,” she added.

Gretchen and Slade then admitted that a wedding, which will be bigger than their lavish baby shower, will happen after they get settled with Skylar Gray.

Until then, the duo plans to just enjoy being parents when their little one gets here in July.

Gretchen and Slade announced that they were pregnant with their first child back in December. Last month, the engaged couple stopped by Access to reveal the special meaning behind their little girl’s name.

“I’ve just loved the name Skylar ever since I was a little girl,” the 41-year-old star shared. “And it was so interesting because when I told Slade, it was so cute to see his reaction to it. He was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love the name Skylar!’ He immediately took to the name.”

“It is so perfect in so many ways and for so many reasons,” Slade admitted to Access. “We’ve spent so much time praying and looking to the sky for guidance and looking for help and support in this IVF journey.”

“So praying to God and looking to the sky seemed such a perfect correlation between this journey we’ve been on and the name,” he added.

WATCH: Pregnant ‘RHOC’ Alum Gretchen Rossi & Slade Smiley Reveal Their Baby’s Unique Name (EXCLUSIVE)