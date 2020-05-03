‘RHOC’ Star Kara Keough Bosworth’s Father Dies Just Weeks After Son

Kara Keough Bosworth’s father Matt Keough has died at the age of 64.

The daughter of “Real Housewives of Orange County’s” Jeana Keough posted the sad news on her Instagram account. Matt passed away approximately a month after Kara’s son, McCoy Casey Bosworth, died following childbirth complications.

“Daddy, please take care of my son,” Kara wrote in her touching tribute alongside throwback photos of her with her dad. “Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You’re on grandpa duty in heaven now. Xoxo, Hammerhead”

Kara’s brother Shane posted his own eulogy for his father on his Instagram writing, “My favorite place was always on your shoulders. It makes me smile knowing McCoy will be there with you; right there on your shoulders. It wasn’t always perfect but I wouldn’t change it for the world. You taught me more than you’ll ever know and I hope that I make you proud. Kick back and enjoy the eternal sunshine. Till I see you again – I love dad.”

Original “RHOC” castmember Jeana Keough divorced Matt in November 2019 after being separated for nearly a decade. She posted her own tribute to her late ex-husband, sharing a pic without a caption of the former Oakland Athletics pitcher in his A’s uniform.

The MLB alum acknowledged in by his former team’s official Twitter account, in a tweet which read, “The A’s organization mourns the loss of former pitcher and special assistant Matt Keough.” The Oakland team then included a heartfelt quote from their executive vice president of baseball operations, Billy Beane, who said, “He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight.”

The A’s organization mourns the loss of former pitcher and special assistant Matt Keough. "He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight." – Billy Beane pic.twitter.com/sEGaLiFLc7 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 3, 2020

Matt’s death comes weeks after Kara revealed her son, McCoy Casey Bosworth, died shortly after birth. In an emotional Instagram message, Kara shared that McCoy was born shortly after 3 a.m. on April 6, weighing 11 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. The newborn “surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection),” Kara wrote, before disclosing that he sadly succumbed to shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord.

Kara went on to confirm that the newborn’s organs were donated and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to make sure McCoy’s legacy contributed to an important cause.”He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts,” she penned, adding the note she penned for the organ and tissue procurement team to read in her son’s honor.

“Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life. Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing… and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty – lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude,” the letter read. “May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place…. that he made an impact… that he was an answered prayer… that he was a hero May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

Kara concluded her post with a moving Bible passage and send-off for her little one.

“Until we see you again… We love you McCoy,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Kara shared a heartbreaking post with a black-and-white photo of herself holding a child to her chest, and wrote, “You would have been 3 weeks old today. You would be ‘waking up and showing us more of you. I would be getting the hang of being a mom of two.”

“To all my fellow ‘instead’ mamas…. thank you for reminding me that we’re not alone, and that we can survive this. He didn’t, but we have to. And we will,” she concluded her message.

Kara, 31, and husband Kyle Bosworth, 33, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Decker Kate. The reality star announced she was expecting again with an enthusiastic blog post back in October, and kept fans updated on her pregnancy with regular baby bump photos on Instagram.