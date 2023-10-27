‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Officially Charged With DUI Hit And Run After Arrest

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador has been charged following her arrest on Sept. 17.

The 59-year-old was charged with two misdemeanors by Orange County District Attorney on Friday, Oct. 27 according to court documents obtained by NBC News. Per the docs, one count is for allegedly driving under the influence and the other is for an alleged hit-and-run.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Shannon’s legal team for comment.

Law enforcement officials reportedly told TMZ on Friday that the reality star allegedly had a .24 blood alcohol level at the time of her arrest, which is three times over the legal limit.

Officials told the outlet back in September that Shannon allegedly drove her car into a Newport Beach house and “clipped” the property. The Bravolebrity then reportedly drove off before parking her vehicle in the middle of the street and getting out of the car with her dog.

According to TMZ, police were called and found Shannon trying to “act like she was taking a walk,” but law enforcement sources told the publication that she “appeared wasted.”

Shannon was then arrested and booked for two misdemeanors, a DUI and a hit-and-run, according to TMZ.

Following her arrest, Shannon spoke out on Oct. 18, posting a selfie video on social media seemingly addressing the legal matter at hand, but still played coy.

“I know it’s been a while since I posted and there’s been a lot of talk about what happened recently. But unfortunately, right now, I’m not in the position to comment. But there will be a time when I can, and I intend to be open, honest, and authentic,” she said. Shannon concluded her short and somber message on a positive note, though. “Right now, I’m focusing on getting healthy, getting back to myself, and walking Archie,” as she showed her dog.