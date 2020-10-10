‘RHOD’ Star Brandi Redmond Reveals Daughter, 9, Survived Car Crash That Killed Mother-In-Law

Brandi Redmond is asking for prayers amid a family tragedy.

The “Real Housewives of Dallas” star revealed on Saturday that her mother-in-law, Jill Marie Redmond, was killed in a car crash hours prior. Brandi’s daughter Brinkley, 9, was also in the car at the time of the incident, but she survived the impact.

Brandi reposted an Instagram message shared by her sisters-in-law in the wake of their loss and shared a reflection of her own.

“My husband’s beautiful mom has gone on to be with our Savior and my sister in laws said it best…so I PLEASE ask that you keep my family in your prayers during this difficult time and I ask that you lift my sweet Brinkley up as she continues to heal and that God protects her heart and eyes from this tragedy. I am so thankful for her life. This is probably the most thankful yet pain I’ve ever felt,” the Bravo star wrote. She did not share further details on the 9-year-old’s condition.

Brandi’s sisters-in-law’s message included a photo of the three of them posing with Jill on the porch, smiles on all of their faces.

“This is our mom, Jill Marie Redmond,” the message began. “We spoke to her daily. To speak of her in past tense hurts beyond words. Hours ago we lost her in a tragic car accident. Thank you, Jesus, for saving our niece who was in the car with her. To know our mom was to love her. She was a shining light to all who were lucky enough to know her. She loved so fiercely. She felt so deeply. And she loved Jesus with all her heart. Her world was FAMILY. She loved her 4 children and many grandbabies to the depths of her soul, and she left us doing what she loved most- caring for her grandbabies. We are in shock and are experiencing an indescribable pain.”

In the wake of Brandi’s family tragedy, her “RHOD” sisters came to her support on social media.

“My heart hurts for your family,” co-star Stephanie Hollman commented on her post. “Sending you all my love and prayers during this time. We love you and we are here for you always.”

D’Andra Simmons wrote, “I’m praying for your family. I love you so much. May God continue to watch over you.”

“I’m praying for you family and thinking about you all!! We love you!!” Kameron Westcott commented, adding six red hearts.

Brandi’s family’s heartbreak comes one week after Brinkley celebrated her 9th birthday. The TV personality paid tribute to her daughter on the special occasion with a touching Instagram note.

“Happy 9th Birthday @brinkley__redmond You are my sunshine. I love you so so so much and can’t believe 9 years have already gone by,” she wrote.

“Thank you for your sweet gentle soul that loves life to the fullest. You are EVERYTHING and I am so blessed to call you my daughter. Hope today and every day is filled with love laughter and blessings,” it concluded.