Ric Flair’s Son-In-Law Disputes Reports He Was Hospitalized For A ‘Medical Emergency’

Ric Flair’s latest health scare may not be as grave as initially believed.

The wrestling legend was hospitalized in Atlanta on Thursday after a reported “medical emergency,” but his son-in-law, podcaster Conrad Thompson, clarified that Flair was simply undergoing a preplanned procedure and not in serious condition.

In a conference call with multiple media outlets ahead of his Starrcast wrestling convention, Thompson reportedly explained that Flair deliberately scheduled the appointment before his expected appearance at the Las Vegas event.

TMZ Sports first reported that Flair was “rushed” to the emergency room, but the outlet had not heard any comment from the WWE icon or his representatives.

WATCH: Ric Flair Marries His Longtime Fiancée 1 Year After Health Scare

While Thompson did not provide further detail in his remarks, Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin tweeted that Flair has been experiencing “heart issues as of late” and is indeed facing more danger than his son-in-law had claimed.

The newest development comes two years after a near-death experience for the 70-year-old. In 2017, Flair was placed in a medically-induced coma following “multiple organ problems,” according to his Facebook page. After a month in the hospital, he made a full recovery and went on to enjoy a welcome bright spot in his difficult journey.

Back in September, he and longtime fiancée Wendy Barlow tied the knot in Florida.

— Erin Biglow