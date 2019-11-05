Richard Gere And Wife Alejandra Silva Expecting Baby No. 2 Together (Reports)

Richard Gere is going to be a dad—again! The 70-year-old actor is reportedly expecting another child with his wife Alejandra Silva, 36.

The reports come just nine months after Alejandra gave birth to the couple’s first son together, Alexander. Spanish magazine Hola! reports that Alejandra is three months into her pregnancy.

This will be the “Pretty Woman” actor’s third child. He has a 19-year-old son, Homer James Gere, who he had with ex-wife Carey Lowell during their 11-year marriage. Alejandra is a mother to 6-year-old Albert as well.

READ: Richard Gere And Pregnant Wife Alejandra Get Blessed By The Dalai Lama

Richard and Alejandra have been family friends for some time, but first started dating in 2014. They wed in a simple ceremony outside of New York in 2018.

During Alejandra’s pregnancy with Alexander, she posted an adorable photo of herself to Instagram showing off her baby bump. “I’m so happy!” the activist captioned the photo in both English and Spanish.

Congrats to the growing family!