Richard Herd, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘Star Trek’ Actor Dead At 87 After Battling Cancer

Richard Herd has died.

The “Seinfeld” star passed away at the age of 87 after battling cancer, according to multiple reports.

He died at his home in Los Angeles with his family present, a rep for the actor told TheWrap.

Herd was known for his role in “Seinfeld,” where he played Mr. Wilhelm, George Costanza’s boss, for 11 episodes.

He also was in multiple “Star Wars” franchises. He played L’Kor in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” in 1993, as well as playing Adm. Owen Paris in “Star Trek: Voyager” from 1999-2001 and playing Adm. Owen Paris in 2015’s “Star Trek: Renegades.”

Other credits include a role in the 2017 hit, “Get Out,” as well as roles in “Rizzoli & Isles,” “CSI: Miami,” “NYPD Blue,” “Everwood,” “The O.C.,” “JAG,” “Pacific Blue,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Seaquest 2032,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Winnetka Road,” “Quantum Leap” and “Renegade.”

Herd previously revealed that when he was young he suffered a grave illness that almost took his life, but he credits his time with the illness as helping him as an actor later in life.

“I had osteomyelitis, a serious bone infection, and almost didn’t survive. I became ill in second grade and went to the Cotting School as it’s now known, in Lexington, for young people with various ailments,” he told The Patriot Ledger in 2015.

“Lying there, month after month, you become very stoic. It really stimulated my imagination and I think actually helped me later as an actor,” he added.

He was cured when Penicillin was brought onto the market in the 1940s.

“Penicillin knocked out the infection and saved my life,” he told The Patriot Ledger.

Herd is survived by Patricia, his wife of 40 years, his daughter Erica, his son Ruck and his stepdaughter Alicia.

— Stephanie Swaim