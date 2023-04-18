Richard Madden Says He & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Were ‘Like 2 Magnets Together’ Filming ‘Citadel’

Richard Madden has so much love for his co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas!

While chatting with Access Hollywood at the London premiere of their new series “Citadel,” Richard revealed what it was like working with the actress.

“We just get on and we’re kind of like two, we’re like two magnets together, opposing and regular magnets,” Richard said. “So, we kind of, we, we dance well together and we kind of we can fight well together and we, we, we push each other to get the best performance out of each other.”

The duo play spies in the series and join forces to restore their memories after their independent agency is destroyed.

Before the red carpet premiere, Priyanka shared with Access Hollywood that the concept is what drew her into joining the cast.

“I think the ambition of the show is very exciting I was very excited to work with the Russo brothers I think they owned this lane this genres’ them. If anyone can think of something bigger and better than what they’ve done last it has to be them, so that was all very exciting,” she explained. “The fact that we’re creating an original franchise original IP that it transcends languages and borders and is actually truly global and goes into different countries and works with local film makers and connects it to ours it’s just so amazingly delicious and that’s really drew me.”

The 40-year-old also reflected on what she thought made this series so special.

“When you think about the spy genre it’s predominantly male dominated to be able to have a female character that is toe to toe and you know is really cohesively written was really cool,” she said.

“Citadel” debuts on Amazon Prime Video on April 28.