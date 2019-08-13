Sky High! Ed Sheeran Gets A Lift Courtesy Of The Mountain From ‘Game Of Thrones’

Ed Sheeran is going for a ride!

While in Iceland for a performance, the 28-year-old Grammy winner found himself at the mercy of actor and professional strongman Hafbór Júlíus Björnsson, who played Ser Gregor Clegane (aka The Mountain) on HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” A video from Instagram shows Hafbór lifting Ed off the ground before holding the “Perfect” singer above his head for several seconds!

“He asked for it. Luckily I didn’t drop him,” Hafbór joked. “He has to work tonight!! @teddysphotos.” But according to his “GOT” co-star Nathalie Emmanuel, the impressive move is nothing new. “You did this to me at that wrap party in Spain remember?” she wrote in the comment section.

“Game of Thrones” fans often ask the actor to replicate his iconic scenes as The Mountain from the hit fantasy-drama series — and that includes pretending to gouge their eyes out! “I get a lot of requests fans asking if I want to squeeze their eyes,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s very popular. Or pick them up over head. But the most popular to squeeze their eyes out.”

Meanwhile, Ed’s get-together with Hafbór in Iceland was actually a reunion of sorts. Fans may recall the musician’s brief cameo as a soldier in the first episode of Season 7!

