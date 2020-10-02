Rick Moranis Breaks His Silence On Assault In New York City

Rick Moranis has broken his silence after he was assaulted near Central Park West in New York City on Thursday.

“Rick Moranis was assaulted on the Upper West Side yesterday. He is fine but grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes,” a rep for the “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids” star told Access Hollywood.

Rick was walking down the street on Thursday when a man, dressed in a black, “I Love New York” hoodie comes up and punches him in the side of the head and knocks him to the ground. The unknown assailant then walks away.

Three law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the attack told NBC News 4 that Moranis took himself to the hospital to be checked and then reported the incident to the NYPD.

In NYPD’s tweet they shared that they were looking for the assailant and to report any tips.

“On 10/1, at 7:24 AM, a 67-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, when an unidentified male struck him in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Have info? Call/DM,” the tweet read.