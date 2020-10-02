Rick Moranis Punched In The Head By Stranger Near Central Park (Reports)

Rick Moranis, 67, the beloved actor behind the “Honey I Shrunk The Kids” movies, was reportedly sucker-punched in the side of the head by a stranger on Thursday near Central Park West.

In surveillance video shared by the NYPD on Twitter, a man can be seen walking when another man, dressed in a black, “I Love New York” hoodie comes up and punches him in the side of the head and knocking him to the ground. The unknown assailant then walks away.

Three law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the attack tell NBC News 4 that Moranis was the man that was hit in the attack. He reportedly took himself to the hospital to be checked and then reported the incident to the NYPD.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/1, at 7:24 AM, a 67-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, when an unidentified male struck him in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ZvSUPjtVdp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2020

In NYPD’s tweet they shared that they were looking for the assailant and to report any tips.

Rick has largely been under thee radar in Hollywood since his fame in the 90s, instead choosing to spend time with his kids at home. He is set to make a return to Hollywood this year.

In September, Rick broke his 23-year acting hiatus for a cell phone commercial with Ryan Reynolds which quickly began trending on social media.

Today @Mintmobile is launching unlimited for just $30 AND bringing back Rick Moranis. Suck it, 2020. pic.twitter.com/N1sl7mYchF — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 9, 2020

Access Hollywood has reached out to the NYPD for comment.