Ricky Martin Announces He And Husband Jwan Yosef Have Baby No. 4 On The Way

Ricky Martin’s family is about to get bigger!

The 47-year-old singer announced on Saturday night while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C. that he and husband Jwan Yosef are expecting another addition via surrogate. The baby news would make them a family of six!

At #HRCNationalDinner, @Ricky_Martin announces that he and husband

Jwan Yosef are expecting a new addition to their family.

Congratulations, Ricky and Jwan! #BabyOnBoard! 👶 pic.twitter.com/ngpqk0Rdhg — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 29, 2019

Ricky brought two of his three children to the event, twin sons Valentino and Matteo, 11.

“My family’s here,” the singer said to the crowd. “Jwan, I don’t see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she’s also the light of my life.”

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting,” Ricky said, grabbing tons of cheers and applause. “Alright! I love big families.”

Ricky was being honored at the event with HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy.

Ricky and Jwan married in 2017.