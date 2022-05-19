Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome First Child, A Baby Boy (Reports)

Rihanna is a first-time mom, mom, mom, mom, mom!

The music superstar and beauty mogul has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with beau A$AP Rocky, according to multiple reports.

Per TMZ, who was first to publish the news on Thursday, the little one arrived on May 13 in Los Angeles, but further details including a name are not yet known. Access Hollywood has reached out to Rih and Rocky’s respective teams for comment.

The couple announced they were expecting in an instantly-viral photo shoot back in January and Rihanna went on to flaunt her growing bump in multiple stylish outings throughout her pregnancy. Most recently, she and Rocky stepped out for dinner at LA hotspot Giorgio Baldi for a post-Mother’s Day dinner just last week.

The Fenty founder, 34, and the hip-hop hitmaker, 33, went public with their relationship last year after longtime romance rumors, hitting up the Met Gala for a PDA-packed red carpet debut.

They’ve seemed head over heels ever since, with Rocky calling Rih “the One” in a GQ interview. But, their love story hasn’t been without its challenges.

Last month, Rocky was arrested at LAX in connection with a 2021 shooting. He posted $550,000 bail the same day. He and Rihanna haven’t appeared to let the case deter their excitement about first-time parenthood, however.

They reportedly threw a rave-themed baby shower the following week and Rih was seen cheering on her man backstage during his headlining performance at the Smokers Club Festival in West Hollywood days later.

— Erin Biglow