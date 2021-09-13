Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Pack On PDA As They Make Red Carpet Debut At 2021 Met Gala

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky made their red-carpet debut at the 2021 Met Gala!

The couple arrived to the carpet fashionably late and looked adorable smiling next to each other.

The “Umbrella” singer rocked a puffy Balenciaga black dress, black beanie and diamond statement necklace.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Rihanna attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The “Fashion Killa” rapper rocked a yellow, red, and blue quilt then took it off halfway through the carpet to reveal his black and white tuxedo.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

The pair looked loved up posing for several pictures together, A$AP even gave the Fenty Beauty founder a kiss on the cheek in a snap.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images)

Rihanna and A$AP have kept their romance low key, only being photographed while out for dinner, until now.

The 32-year-old rapper gave fans a sneak peak of his relationship when he appeared on the cover of GQ’s June/July issue, gushing that the 33-year-old singer is the “love of my life; my lady.”

“I think when you know, you know. She’s the One,” A$AP said.

The 32-year-old also revealed he wants kids one day saying that he thinks fatherhood is his “destiny.”

A$AP didn’t confirm when the two officially got together, but reportedly they began dating at the end of 2020.

– Emely Navarro

