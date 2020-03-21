Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Relief Efforts Through Foundation

Rihanna is stepping up to help alleviate the coronavirus pandemic in a major way.

The music superstar’s Clara Lionel Foundation donated $5 million to assist rapid relief efforts worldwide, according to a press release issued on Saturday. The new funds are said to help deliver accelerated testing, equipment for health workers, vaccine development and food distribution.

“CLF is supporting on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities – helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” the statement read in part, adding that the organization believes that “preparedness” is “one of the most powerful weapons” needed to flatten the curve.

WATCH: Rihanna Vows To Help The Bahamas After Hurricane Dorian’s Destruction: ‘It Truly Breaks My Heart’

“Protecting our frontline health workers and marginalized communities around the world requires getting ahead of it fast and the time to act is now,” the release continued.

CLF Executive Director Justine Lucas noted the how the need to take action is of particular concern for at-risk populations, as isolation guidelines increase throughout the U.S. and beyond.

“Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities – those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic,” Lucas said, per the CLF statement.

WATCH: Rihanna’s Incredible Decade: Her Climb From Pop Stardom To Ruler Of The Fashion & Beauty World

Rihanna founded CLF in 2012 as a platform to provide “high-impact approaches to education and emergency response and preparedness across the Caribbean and Sub-Saharan Africa” and beyond, according to the organization. The name “Clara Lionel” is a loving nod to the singer’s grandparents.

The “Umbrella” songstress is far from the only A-lister giving back amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced a $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada last week, while Ciara and Russell Wilson gave the same amount to Food Lifeline in Seattle.

In addition, Kanye West has supported charities helping provide thousands of meals in Chicago and Los Angeles to those most in need, from low-income communities to the elderly, the infirm and more.

— Erin Biglow