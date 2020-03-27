Rihanna Drops First New Song In 3 Three Years But Here’s Why Fans Are Still Disappointed

On Thursday, Rihanna released some highly-anticipated new music—but the reveal left fans feeling even more disappointed than ever that the singer has yet to drop her ninth studio album.

The 32-year-old was featured on Canadian singer PartyNextDoor’s song “Believe It,” which the singer promoted on her Twitter account.

“Best make me believe it / Best make me believe it / Believe you won’t deceive me,” Rihanna and PartyNextDoor sang on the chorus. And fans were quick to point out that these lyrics were Rihanna’s only appearance on the song.

So we’ve waited 3 years for Rihanna to say 5 words on a feature?!?!? pic.twitter.com/u3ZmlbKw8l — Mafé🇲🇽 (@mendozaamariaaa) March 27, 2020

“So we’ve waited 3 years for Rihanna to say 5 words on a feature?!?!?” One fan angrily tweeted.

PND got Rihanna on his album. Damn Rihanna aint even got Rihanna on her album https://t.co/fDGzCyKEzk — La Oreja de Van Gogh (@Don__6969) March 27, 2020

Another fan joked, “PND got Rihanna on his album. Damn Rihanna aint even got Rihanna on her album.” Fans have been waiting for new music from Rihanna since 2016, when the singer released her eighth studio album “Anti.” The star hasn’t released a solo track since she released her last album, but has been featured on several songs.

Rihanna has also teased the release of an upcoming album, like when she posted this cryptic message on her Instagram in December.

“Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” the “Disturbia” singer captioned a video of a small dog dancing.

Even Rihanna’s famous friends are clamoring for some new solo music! Rihanna joined DJ D-Nice’s virtual party on Instagram Live Saturday night where she had a cheeky exchange with fellow singer Drake.

“Rihanna, drop R12 (the album) right now,” Drake wrote in the live comments section.

But for now, all we can do is wait!