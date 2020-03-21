Drake Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Hanging With Kevin Durant

Drake is in the clear.

The rapper revealed he tested negative for the novel coronavirus, sharing the good news with his father, Dennis Graham, in an Instagram Live video on Friday.

Though Drake and Dennis were all smiles about the superstar’s reassuring health update, he admitted the process itself wasn’t exactly smooth sailing.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The 33-year-old is said to be self-isolating at home in Toronto amid increased social distancing and shelter in place guidelines being implemented worldwide. His hopeful diagnosis comes days after he posted a photo of himself on a night out with pals including Kevin Durant, who has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Durant is “feeling fine” amid his recovery, according to a March 17 tweet from The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The athlete’s news followed a press release from the Brooklyn Nets announcing that four unnamed players had contracted the illness, with only one exhibiting symptoms.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant said, per Charania.

As of Saturday afternoon, the 31-year-old had yet to speak publicly on his condition on his own social media pages or through a representative.

— Erin Biglow