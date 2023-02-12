Rihanna Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2, Shows Off Baby Bump At Super Bowl LVII Halftime

Rihanna brought a special guest to the Super Bowl LVII Halftime show – her baby bump! Rihanna’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Rihanna is expecting her second child and yes – that visible baby bump during her halftime performance was for real!

The songbird belted out some of her most iconic songs including, “Bitch Better Have My Money,”“Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl In the World,”“We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work, Work, Work,”“Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town”,“Umbrella,” “Diamonds” and several others.

And while the performance was an absolute knockout – what everyone was really talking about on social media was whether or not the 34-year-old singer was expecting her second child.

Clad in skintight all-red ensemble with a low slung jumpsuit, it appeared to fans that RiRi was sporting a brand new baby bump. Speculation grew on social media as she rubbed her stomach throughout the performance. During a press conference earlier in the week, Rihanna did say she was planning on “bringing a special guest” which led fans to speculate even further.

And now the news is out – Rihanna has a baby on the way!

She and rapper A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in May 2022 and Rihanna revealed earlier this year how much she loves being a mom.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Rihanna’s rep for comment.

