Rihanna Celebrates Embracing Her Body With Nearly Nude Maternity Photos From First Pregnancy

Leave it to Rihanna to take maternity photos to a jaw-dropping new level!

The soon-to-be mom of two gave Instagram followers a never-before-seen look at sultry pics from a shoot she did while pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s now 1-year-old son, RZA.

Rih appeared nearly nude in just a slinky gold chain top and lace thong for the seaside pics, and she also posed topless while showing off snakeskin-print heels.

The pregnant 35-year-old music superstar told fans on Thursday that she wanted to take a trip down memory lane as she awaits the arrival of her second child, and shared the pride she holds close for her inaugural experience as a new mom.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made!” she wrote in her caption, before reflecting on what life has been like with her and Rocky’s little boy.

“Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he was bout to make me,” Rih teased.

The Fenty mogul has had a lot to celebrate lately!

Earlier this week, Rihanna’s rapper beau honored RZA’s first birthday on Instagram with a series of sweet family snaps that showed the happy trio spending time together on a beach blanket. The hip-hop star also included cute mirror selfies and other candid home pics.

Rih revealed she was expecting again in her showstopping Super Bowl halftime performance back in February and has stayed on the go ever since.

Rihanna Reveals Baby Bump As She Slays Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show View Gallery

At the 2023 Met Gala on May 1, she told Access Hollywood that she was enjoying slaying it for two on the red carpet for fashion’s biggest night, but joked that RZA wasn’t allowed anywhere near her bridal-inspired Valentino frock.

“Oh we had to keep him far away,” she laughed. “This is white. He’s a boy!”

— Erin Biglow