Rihanna Proves Her Baby Boy Is Already A Fashion Icon In The Making With Cute Fendi Jacket: ‘Trouble’

Rihanna’s baby boy is following in her fashionable footsteps!

The music and style icon, 35, shared an adorable Instagram photo this week showing her son posing in a Fendi denim jacket that features the word “trouble” sewn onto the back. The 11-month-old may be turned around for the snap, but he still gave the camera adorably fierce attitude and paired his luxe look with baby-sized denim jeans.

Rih didn’t leave a caption and simply allowed the priceless pic to speak for itself.

Though she and beau A$AP Rocky have been sharing more peeks at parenting life in recent months, including an adorable look at their infant’s recent Easter celebration, at least one major detail about their first born remains under wraps – his name!

The couple has also kept mum about certain specifics of Rih’s current pregnancy, including whether they’re expecting a boy or a girl, but the couple appears thrilled to be expanding their family.

The “Diamonds” singer now-famously revealed their happy news on the Super Bowl LVII halftime stage in February and has flaunted her growing bump in multiple outings since.

Rihanna’s Stunning Maternity Fashion View Gallery

As for whether her son is excited to welcome a new addition to the household, Rihanna has teased that he may take a bit more convincing!

Ahead of her Academy Awards performance in March, the Fenty mogul posted a cute snap of her little boy with an upset look on his face.

“My son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him,” Rih teased in her caption.

— Erin Biglow