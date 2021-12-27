Rihanna Remembers Late Cousin 4 Years After He Was Murdered

Rihanna keeping the memory of her late cousin alive.

The singer and fashion mogul remembered her late cousin Tavon Kaissen Alleyne four years after he was murdered in Barbados.

RiRi shared a slideshow of images of Tavon including a few photos of them together. She captioned the post, writing, “”Miss you and dat smile cuz. #Tavon.”



Tavon was just 21-years-old while walking near his home in St. Michael when a man shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene, according to Nation News.

The singer had just celebrated Christmas with her cousin mere hours before his tragic death. At the time Rihanna paid tribute to Tavon in a heartbreaking Instagram post and also called for an end to gun violence.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!” she wrote. “Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence.”



She urged her 59 million followers to be grateful for life and shared another video of her late cousin walking through Barbados with their family.

“‘It’s nice to wake up.’ Be grateful for life man. #RAPTavon,” she captioned the video.

