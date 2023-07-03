Rihanna Shares Photo Of A$AP Rocky Sweetly Lifting Up Son RZA In Barbados: ‘My Bajan Boyz’

Rihanna is sharing a peek at her family time at home in Barbados!

On Monday, the “Lift Me Up” singer posted a photo of her partner A$AP Rocky bonding with their 1-year-old son RZA during a dip in the pool.

The rapper held the toddler in his arms and smiled wide as he gazed right up at him.

“My Bajan boyz…” Rihanna captioned the shot, adding emojis of the flag of Barbados and a red heart.

It’s clear that A$AP and RZA have a tight father-son bond. Last month, the “Same Problems?” artist shared a series of Instagram photos of his and Rihanna’s life with their son, including a snap of the tot resting his head on his dad’s chest as they both took a nap.

“EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY,” A$AP captioned his post.

Rihanna replied with some sweet words for her beau, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

“The Mayers boys stole my whole heart!” she commented on his post. “Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

Little RZA will soon be a big brother, as Rihanna and A$AP are expecting their second child.

The Fenty Beauty founder broke the pregnancy news when she debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

Rihanna Bares Her Baby Bump On Date Night & More Maternity Glam View Gallery

Access Hollywood caught up with Rihanna at the 2023 Met Gala this May, and she told us it was “fun” to have her baby-to-be with her for the big night.

WATCH: Rihanna Says Being Pregnant At 2023 Met Gala Is ‘Fun’ & Talks Valentino Look

